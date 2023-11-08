Historic former family home in Wolverhampton to become apartments

Ongoing proposals to turn Beckminster House and its grounds in Birches Barn Road, Penn – which falls within the Graiseley ward – have been in the pipeline for a number of months and are set to be given the official go-ahead next week.

The property itself will be converted into six apartments following the demolition of out-dated extensions and outbuildings. A staggered two and three-storey apartment block will also be built at the rear of Beckminster House to accommodate the new residences.

Renovation work will see the removal of the previous 1970s developments added to the houses, and the creation of ten new one-bedroom apartments, 25 two-bedroom flats and one three-bedroom residence.

The outline application, made by Anita Kaur of Great Barr-based GSP Developments Limited, also includes proposals to build a new apartment block and extensive landscaping work.

A report to council planners said: “The proposals for the site include the conversion of Beckminster House to form six individual apartments, the demolition of additions made to the property that were mainly carried out in the 1970s, relandscaping of the lawned grounds and construction of a new three-storey apartment block to the rear portion of the site adjacent to Holly Grove.

“Historically, the main house was constructed in and around 1845 as a luxury residence for local ironmaster and industrialist John William Sparrow, along with his family. Throughout its long lifespan, Beckminster House has been a family residence, a school for children with special needs, a base for the local Home Guard during World War II – and most recently a teacher training facility run by Wolverhampton Council.

“Parking availability on Birches Barn Road is very limited and is already very heavily subscribed. For the proposed development of 36 apartments, 1.5 spaces per apartment is required. Therefore, the planned provision of 57 parking spaces for 36 apartments can be supported.

“This is a welcome application that will restore a listed building, retain and enhance its landscaped frontage and provide new homes in a spacious setting. The scheme will provide significant benefits and there are no justifiable reasons to refuse the application,” added the report.

An earlier outline planning application, including an access from Holly Grove, was withdrawn by the applicant on July 8, 2023. Council bosses have been recommended to approve the plans when they meet next Tuesday.