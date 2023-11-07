Man confirmed dead after M54 crash between Albrighton and Wolverhampton

The crash took place on the westbound stretch of the M54, between junction two for Wolverhampton and junction three for Albrighton, shortly before 6.30pm, and involved a car and a lorry.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said that a man who was the driver of the car had died at the scene.

The ambulance service said it was called at 6.31pm and sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers, and two Critical Care Cars from Midland Air Ambulance to the incident.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “Upon arrival we found a man who was the driver of the car.

“Unfortunately, it was immediately clear that nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased by ambulance staff at the scene.”

“No further patients required treatment.”

The road was closed for a number of hours as a result of the incident, with the closure still in place past 11pm – with National Highways announcing on social media that it had re-opened at 3.30am.