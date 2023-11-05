Trams severely disrupted due to 'medical emergency' in Wolverhampton and protest blocking tracks in Birmingham

West Midlands Metro made passengers aware of the issues at around 1pm, saying: "Due to a medical emergency on tram 40, trams are not currently operating between Wolverhampton Station and The Royal."

Tickets were being accepted on National Express route 79 between Wolverhampton and The Royal.

There was also no service on the trams between St Chads and The Library.

To add to the problems, there were major delays to services in Birmingham City centre due to an earlier protest blocking the tracks.