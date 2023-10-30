The bus gate in Victoria Square next to the bus station in Wolverhampton city centre. Photo: Google Street View

Victoria Square, which is adjacent to the bus station and carries the West Midlands Metro between Pipers Row and the railway station, is now off-limits to all traffic except buses, Ring and Ride, taxis, private hire cars, cyclists and vehicles loading/unloading since the notice was enforced on October 19.

Drivers are now being asked to give their views on the effectiveness of the bus gate, which also links the junction of Railway Drive, Fryer Street and Lichfield Street.

During 2022, Pipers Row snared 19,718 motorists – more than any other in the region with an average of 54 a day. Unauthorised vehicles caught using a bus lane run the risk of being fined £30, with the charge doubling to £60 if the amount is not paid within 14 days. The gate generated around £970,000 in fines.

Council chiefs say the new gate will assist in managing the highway network, allowing for the safer provision of public transport in and out of the bus station and uninterrupted operation of the tramway extension that links the Metro to the railway station. Gates give priority to buses at a junction, with traffic lights on red holding other vehicles and allowing buses to go through unhindered.