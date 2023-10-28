The Wolves All Stars team

The Wolves All Stars team is all set to play the FA Veterans in a charity fundraising match called 'Game for Olivia' at the Bilston Town FC grounds on Queen Street, Bilston, this Sunday.

The match is expected to be a record turnout of ex-Wolves players – with the Wolverhampton NHS Trust Charity being chosen as one of the beneficiaries.

Nearly 30 ex-Molineux favourites will either be playing or watching the game, which starts at 2pm.

Among those picking up their boots again this year will be former captain Jody Craddock, Seyi Olofinjana, League Cup winner Mel Eves, Simon Osborn and Adam Proudlock, as well as many more.

Long-term Wolves All-Stars sponsor and secretary Jason Guy has organised the game. His daughter Olivia was born with 1p36, a rare condition that typically causes severe intellectual disability.

Jason Guy and his daughter Olivia

Funds from the game will be divided equally by RWT’s Neonatal Unit at New Cross Hospital, 1p36 Family Trust and Breast Cancer Now.

Jason said: "It’s the biggest number of former Wolves players we’ve had at a game and we’re hoping to raise £2,000, so if the weather holds, hopefully, we can attract a good crowd.

"There will be a raffle, an auction and a football card, so it should be a good afternoon out for all the family."

Jason Guy and his family

Jason and his wife Aimee are keen to continue to support the Neonatal Unit, where Olivia, who is now three, was treated for six weeks from October 2020.

"Olivia received absolutely fantastic care in the Neonatal Unit.

"We have previously bought the unit a heated mattress and we want to add pieces of equipment so staff there can continue to provide outstanding care, and sick babies and their families can benefit."