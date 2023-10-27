Plans submitted for 17 new affordable rent homes on Wolverhampton estate

By Joe SweeneyWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Plans to build 17 new homes on a Wolverhampton housing estate have been submitted to council bosses.

A digital image of how the new housing development adjacent to Reedham Gardens in Penn could look. Image: BM3 Services
A digital image of how the new housing development adjacent to Reedham Gardens in Penn could look. Image: BM3 Services

An area of public open space in Penn has been earmarked for the mix of semi-detached and terraced properties.

Housing bosses are awaiting planning approval for the range of one, two, three and four-bedroom affordable rent council residences on land off Oakley Road, adjacent to Reedham Gardens.

A statement from architects BM3 Services to the council’s housing development project manager Raj Mal, who made the application, said the site was suitable for development as the surrounding area is mainly residential.

“The overall development space measures approximately 0.58 hectares and has been identified in the Wolverhampton Strategic Housing Land Availability Assessment (SHLAA) as suitable for residential development, to help meet government targets for the timely delivery of new housing.

“Also, the design of the properties reflects the local authority’s construction specification and design criteria for new council dwellings 2020. The site was originally due to be developed for 19 affordable homes in 2019, and a planning application was submitted and approved for a mixture of one, two and three-bedroom properties on the site,” it said.

“This proposal is no longer viable due to a change in building regulations coming into effect, which provided us with an opportunity to review the design and layout of the site and improve the arrangement of the homes.

“The area surrounding Reedham Gardens has a mix of residential, commercial and service properties, including a library and a sports massage and foot treatment centre. Wider afield it is mainly residential.

“This development will not only provide more housing and car parking spaces for the neighbourhood, it will also contribute to the promotion of sustainability and deliver another high-quality development to Wolverhampton,” said the statement. Council bosses will make a decision on the plans at a later date.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Joe Sweeney

By Joe Sweeney

@JoeSweeneyLDR

Local Democracy Reporter covering Wolverhampton.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News