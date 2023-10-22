Flood warnings and alerts in place in Staffordshire and the Black Country

Flooding in Kinver. Photo: Kinver Miniature Railway

A flood warning is in place for Waterhead Brook at Bushbury, from Northycote Lane to Stafford Road, meaning flooding is expected and properties are at risk of flooding.

There is also a flood warning for Saredon Brook at Standeford, near Coven, and the River Severn at Severnside, Bewdley.

Flood defences are up in Bewdley, following delays on Friday due to a technical glitch, except at Beales Corner, where ongoing flood defence construction work means barriers cannot be used.

The Environment Agency said the River Severn is expected to peak in Bewdley on Monday and that the community in the Beales Corner area was being supported in preparation.

Environment Agency map shows expected river peaks. Graphic: @EnvAgencyMids

In Staffordshire, there are flood warnings in place for the River Penk at Acton Bridge, River Sow at Stafford from Tillington to Kingston, the River Sow St Thomas area and Tixall area, the River Trent at Great Haywood and Little Haywood, River Trent at Rugeley, Hill Ridware, Pipe Ridware and Mavesyn Ridware.

Flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, are in place for the River Sow and River Penk, with people urged to avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding.

There are also flood alerts in place for Stone Trent and Rugeley Trent.

No major disruption has been reported on railway lines in the region.

Buses are replacing trains between Whitlocks End and Stratford-upon-Avon until the end of the day due to urgent repairs to the track.

Kinver Miniature Railway reported on Saturday that its site was flooded, putting its popular Halloween ghost train event in danger.

The attraction posted on Facebook: "As some of you are aware our site is currently flooded meaning that our popular Halloween event is in danger. We will review the site in the coming days to see if it will recover in time for Friday.

"We will make a decision on the event in the coming days - no later than Wednesday.