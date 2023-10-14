Plan for 24 new homes on former adventure playground site

Photo of the entrance of the vacant site

The large oval stretch of ground at the rear of Old Fallings Crescent in Low Hill, will be developed to create a mix of detached and semi-detached homes and bungalows for rent. The site, which also borders Fallings Park, was formerly occupied by Peach Tree adventure playground and a number of garages.

Two semi-detached council houses in the circular road will be demolished to make way for the new homes. The 0.95 hectare ground, which will have two access points, is surrounded on all sides by a combination of terraces on corner turning plots and semi-detached dwellings.

Digital image of how it will look

In a statement to planners, Mr Bilal Rashid of Birmingham-based BM3 Architects said: “The site will be a mixed development of diverse homes including bungalows as well as two and three-bedroom properties, that addresses the local area’s housing needs. This variety will enhance the surrounding neighbourhood and foster a vibrant and inclusive community.

“The vertical emphasis in the design of the home draws inspiration from the post-war architectural style prevalent in the surrounding area. By incorporating prominent facade features, vertical windows and articulated building forms, the designs pay tribute to the locality’s architectural heritage while incorporating contemporary elements.

“There is an overall provision for 52 parking spaces which are a combination of single and tandem . Wolverhampton city centre is approximately 1.8 miles away and Showell Circus, Low Hill, and Raynor Road have a good selection of shops within a five-minute walk.

“The site is also near to a number of open spaces, the closest being Fallings Park. Other parks and gardens within a ten-minute walk include Low Hill recreation ground and Humphries Road recreation ground. There is also good access to places of worship and community centres,” he added.