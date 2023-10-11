20 new apartments to be built near Wolverhampton retail park

The vacant brownfield site on Rookery Street, Wednesfield, where plans to build 20 new apartments have been approved

The site, next to Bentley Bridge in Wednesfield, has stood empty for a number of years.

Owners Nirmaljit Singh and Mandeep Singh Mattoo, of Cannock Road, Wednesfield, were this week given permission to develop a two and three-storey residential block on land in Rookery Street, adjacent to the Sainsbury’s superstore.

Approval was also granted for associated landscaping and parking on the brownfield site, which is located just a stone’s throw from the village High Street.

A statement from Wolverhampton-based Thorne Architecture, the agents acting on behalf of the landowners, said: “The land is roughly rectangular in shape and is bounded by Wednesfield Library, a car park and the retail shopping centre. It is currently made up of a mixture of hardstanding and rough cover left from previous buildings that have now been demolished.

“The 0.25 site is located between the pedestrian route through to Bentley Bridge Retail Park and the existing footpath link to Sainsbury’s. It previously formed part of Backhouse Lane, which was severed by the creation of both the supermarket and retail park. All that remains is the redundant stub end of Backhouse Lane.”

Building work has already started on a block of 10 new apartments opposite the vacant site on the former Redhead Motors premises in Rookery Street, after council planners granted permission for the development in 2021. The land had been vacant since 2018 when the used car dealership building was demolished and the area levelled.