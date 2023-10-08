Wolverhampton restaurant donates £500 raised in charity raffle

Owner Kan Koo with MP Jane Stevenson, Wednesfield in Bloom volunteers, and COSMO staff

World-cuisine buffet COSMO, based in Bentley Bridge retail park, celebrated its 13th anniversary in July this year and held a charity raffle on the night – raising £500 for Wednesfield in Bloom, a nominated charity on recommendation of Jane Stevenson, MP for Wolverhampton north east.

Another £500 was raised for causes nominated by Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Doctor Michael Hardacre.

Kan Koo, owner of COSMO, said: "We are very proud to have been a strong presence on the West Midlands dining scene for over a decade, particularly during the last few years we have experienced a pandemic, a cost of living crisis, a shortage of skilled staff and supply chain issues caused by Brexit, however, we are pleased to say that COSMO has weathered the storms and while many other restaurants, both locally and nationally, have been forced to close we have continued to thrive.

"We have always supported local charities wherever possible and as a family restaurant we have a particular soft spot for local community in the Wednesfield Village, especially for the Bloomers who have tirelessly worked hard to make our village a better place to work and live in.

"We are very much looking forward to the next decade and hope that the good people of Wolverhampton continue to support us at Cosmo."