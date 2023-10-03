Shop a fly-tipper for £100 – Spate of dumped rubbish incidents in Wolverhampton sparks fresh campaign

Councillor Craig Collingswood, Wolverhampton Council\'s cabinet member for environment and climate change, with contact details for Wolverhampton Council\'s Shop a Tipper scheme. Photo: Wolverhampton Council.

The local authority this week issued a renewed warning to residents that anyone caught and found guilty of fly-tipping would face a heavy penalty.

The move is part of the council’s ongoing Shop a Tipper campaign – an initiative that has seen a 53 per cent decrease in incidents in targeted areas since it launched last year.

As well as high-profile public warnings, the dedicated crackdown included CCTV being placed at hot spots across the city, capturing repeated incidents of fly-tipping at locations in Whitmore Reans and Blakenhall.

Residents providing information that leads to the identification of culprits, a Fixed Penatly Notice or prosecution receive a £100 Enjoy Wolverhampton Gift Card.

Councillor Craig Collingswood, the council’s cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “Fly-tipping has always been a priority for the council and one that we continually work hard to tackle.

An example of an incident of fly-tipping in Wanderers Avenue in Blakenhall in Wolverhampton. Photo: Wolverhampton Council.

"We know it’s a national issue, but we also know how it makes local people feel when others thoughtlessly dump rubbish in areas where they live and work.

“I’m pleased that our investigations have resulted in us bringing a number of cases to court and that there has been such a positive outcome. Our Shop a Tipper crackdown is sending a strong message to suspected fly-tippers that they simply cannot get away with ignoring contact from the council.

“Residents are reminded that waste can be disposed of free of charge at our household waste and recycling centres – the city’s tips – which are open seven days a week from 8am-4pm.

"Centres are based at Anchor Lane in Lanesfield, Bilston, and Shaw Road, Wolverhampton, which is in the Bushbury South and Low Hill ward.

“Costs awarded to the council will be reinvested back into the environmental crime service, helping to bring people who fail to dispose of their waste correctly to justice,” he added.

As well as the city’s tips, the council also operates a bulky item collection service to dispose of large unwanted goods such as fridges, freezers etc.

Details are available at www.wolverhampton.gov.uk/recycling-and-waste/book-bulky-item-collection