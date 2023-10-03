Popular Wolverhampton tip to close for most of October

Shaw Road Household Waste and Recycling Centre, Wolverhampton

Officially called Shaw Road Household and Waste Recycling Centre, the popular tip will close to the public from Monday, October 9 to Friday, October 27.

However, Anchor Lane HWRC will be open as usual with additional staff on site to support users.

Dedicated rubbish dumpers will also be pleased to know a temporary waste and recycling centre will be available at the park and ride car park off Showell Road for essential journeys only.

A Wolverhampton Council spokesman said: "The temporary site will have a limited capacity and residents will not be able to dispose of some types of waste, but staff will be available to assist and make sure delays are kept to a minimum.

"As with the closure of Anchor Lane earlier this summer, the essential works are being carried out to significantly improve on-site facilities, improving health, safety and welfare."

He added: "They will also help the council to improve the way the site operates in the future for residents, including providing increased capacity and improved recycling facilities.

"Anchor Lane will operate as usual during this period from 8am to 4pm, seven days a week and will continue to take the usual types of waste. The temporary site at the park and ride car park off Showell Road will be available from 9am to 3pm, seven days a week and will have a reduced capacity for types of waste."

The temporary site can be accessed by car only. It will have a maximum capacity of six cars, operating on a one car in, one car out basis.