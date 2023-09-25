Next court date set for men charged with murder of teenage boy in Wolverhampton

Terrell Marshall-Williams (Photo: West Midlands Police).

Terrell Marshall-Williams was fatally stabbed in Warnford Walk, Merry Hill, at around 4.30pm on Monday, September 18.

Omari Lauder, aged 23 and from Wolverhampton Street, Darlaston, and Mpho Obi, aged 22 and from Strathfield Walk, Merry Hill, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court today charged with his murder.

No pleas were taken today and both men have been remanded in custody until the next hearing, on November 9.