Next court date set for men charged with murder of teenage boy in Wolverhampton

By Paul JenkinsWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated:

A date has been set for the next court hearing of two men charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Wolverhampton.

Terrell Marshall-Williams (Photo: West Midlands Police).
Terrell Marshall-Williams (Photo: West Midlands Police).

Terrell Marshall-Williams was fatally stabbed in Warnford Walk, Merry Hill, at around 4.30pm on Monday, September 18.

Omari Lauder, aged 23 and from Wolverhampton Street, Darlaston, and Mpho Obi, aged 22 and from Strathfield Walk, Merry Hill, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court today charged with his murder.

No pleas were taken today and both men have been remanded in custody until the next hearing, on November 9.

Two other men who were arrested, aged 22 and 39, have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News