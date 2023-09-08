Applications now open for 2024 secondary school places in Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton Council have reminded parents about applying for secondary school places

Applications are now being taken for secondary school places for students who are due to start Year 7 in 2024, and education providers in Wolverhampton are inviting prospective pupils, parents and carers to see what they have to offer.

Parents or carers of pupils who are currently in Year 6 and who will start secondary school next autumn have until Tuesday, October 31, to apply for a place at their preferred schools.

To help parents, carers and pupils make their decision, all secondary schools in Wolverhampton will be holding open events to give them the opportunity to see what’s on offer.

Further details are available at wolverhampton.gov.uk/admissions, or by contacting individual secondary schools directly or visiting their websites.

Brenda Wile, Wolverhampton Council's deputy director of education, said: “If your child has just started their final year at primary or junior school, now is the time to start thinking about their secondary school place for next year.

“That may seem a long way off, but the closing date for applications for secondary school places is the end of next month.

“This is one of the most important decisions you can make for your child, so please don't miss the deadline.

"Ensuring applications are made by October 31, can increase the chances of securing a place at a preferred school.

“All of Wolverhampton’s secondary schools will be holding open events over the coming weeks, and I’d urge parents to see for themselves the facilities on offer and select their preferred schools before the application deadline.”

To make an application, people are asked to go to wolverhampton.gov.uk/admissions and complete the short application form.