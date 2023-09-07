Boost for retired greyhounds trust after funding drive

Kieran Dawson (chairman of the Monmore Green Owners’ Association) hands over the cheque to long-term Greyhound Trust Wolverhampton volunteer Chris Hinton, right, alongside Monmore Green greyhound owner George Tweats

More than £2,000 has been handed over to Greyhound Trust Wolverhampton following two successful ‘Pounds for Hounds’ race nights at Monmore Green earlier in the summer.

Organiser Kieron Dawson, chairman of the Monmore Green Owners’ Association, was on hand to present a cheque for £2,090, with the money raised set to help former racing greyhounds who are available to adopt as pets.

He said: “The Pounds for Hounds nights were a great success, with all of our trainers and owners being very supportive and raising a lot of money for a great cause.

“We raised the funds through 19 sponsored races with £110 coming from each race as trainers named the race for £50 and owners sponsored the six traps for £10 apiece.

“Rehoming greyhounds is a massive priority for all of us in the sport as they make such fantastic pets.

“We’re always keen to support Greyhound Trust Wolverhampton wherever we can, and we look forward to running the event again next year.”

Greyhound Trust Wolverhampton has been in operation since 2004 and all greyhounds adopted by from the Trust will be neutered, vaccinated, flea treated, wormed and micro-chipped before leaving for their new home.

Adopters will also receive one week of free food, a walking lead and collar, muzzle, waterproof coat and four weeks free pet insurance, all for as little as £190.

Greyhound Trust Wolverhampton’s Alison Bandurak said: “It was great to see Monmore’s trainers and owners all come together and provide such magnificent support to us.

“As a branch, we’re very lucky to have such wonderful backing from people associated with the track, so we are very thankful to everyone who took part in Pounds for Hounds and especially to Kieron Dawson for putting it all together.