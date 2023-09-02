Wolverhampton street and car parks to close on Sunday for art gallery work

Wulfruna Street, behind the gallery, will be closed for works. Picture: Google

Wulfruna Street will be out of bounds to facilitate a crane that is being used to remove the gallery's air handling unit from the roof.

The council has warned that there will be no access to St Peter's car parks as a result of the road closure on Sunday and asks drivers to use North Street car park instead.

Pedestrians and drivers will be unable to access the area between 6am and 4pm as the work is carried out, however the art gallery and Glaze restaurant will remain open.

Following the removal of the gallery's existing unit, the same road closure will be in place on Sunday, October 8 for the unit to be replaced.

A spokesperson for Wolverhampton Council said: "An existing air handling unit on the roof of Wolverhampton Art Gallery will be removed this Sunday (September 3).

"To facilitate this a crane will be sited in Wulfruna Street, which will be closed to pedestrians and traffic during the lifting operation between 6am and 4pm, with diversion routes in place.

"The art gallery and Glaze eatery will be open as normal during the works.

"Once preparation works for the new support structure are completed over the coming weeks, a new air handling unit will be installed on Sunday, October 8, with the same arrangements for Wulfruna Street in place."