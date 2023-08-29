Commuters advised to check ahead as Halesowen crash causes traffic chaos

Morning commuters were advised to check ahead before travelling as a crash partially closed a road.

A National Express bus.

The warning comes after a collision in Halesowen forced the partial closure of Mucklow Hill.

Bus travel through the area has been affected, with the National Express services 19 and the X10 to Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Birmingham being diverted. It happened at around 9.30am.

National Express announced the incident and diversions on Twitter: "Mucklow Hill, Halesowen, partially closed due to a collision.

"Services 19 and X10 to QE Hospital and Birmingham Diverted Via. Kent Road, Manor Lane, Manor Way and Grange Road. Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

West Midlands Police have been approached for comment.

