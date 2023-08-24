New Wolverhampton petrol station planned on site of former garage demolished in 2010

Newbridge Service Station before it closed in 2005. It was demolished five years later

Nottingham-based fuel retail firm Bushbury Ltd is looking to build a new petrol station, car wash and general store on vacant land previously occupied by Newbridge services on the corner of Tettenhall Road and New Road.

The filling station closed in 2005 and the building fell into disrepair before finally being demolished in 2010. Since then the derelict brownfield site has become overgrown and unkempt.

In a statement to council bosses, Tim Farley from planning consultants Copesticks, acting on behalf of the applicant, said: “The site neighbours the Newbridge Stonehouse pub and restaurant and forms part of an established local centre. The shop will sell a variety of convenience goods and food to go, such as sandwiches and snacks.

“The proposed car washing facilities will include an automatic car wash and manual jet wash as well as a car vacuum, which all combine to provide a complete car cleaning facility.

The derelict former Newbridge Service Station site in Tettenhall Road, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street View

“If given the go-ahead, this development will create around 20 new full-time jobs. It is likely that the majority of these will be filled by members of the local community, which will help to enhance the social and economic sustainability of the area and bring this land back into use after nearly two decades,” added the statement.