Resurfacing work under way in Wolverhampton city centre ahead of long-awaited Metro extension opening

Resurfacing work on Pipers Row, Wolverhampton, is taking place this week

Pipers Row will be closed until Friday, with traffic being diverted around the city.

It is part of the work required to open the £50 million Metro link from St George’s down Pipers Row to Railway Plaza.

Midland Metro Alliance (MMA) said the work is necessary before the track is handed over for drivers to familiarise themselves with the route – but there is still no definitive date for when services to Wolverhampton railway station will begin.

A diversion route has been put in place, with drivers using Bilston Street, St Georges Parade, Garrick Street, Market Street, Princess Street and Lichfield Street or Princes Square, Broad Street and Ring Road.

The work has also closed a number of other roads.

A notice from Wolverhampton Council said: "It is anticipated that the below road closures and suspensions will be in place from August 14 until August 18.

"Pipers Row closed its entire length. Railway Drive closed at it junction with Pipers Row/Fryer Street/Lichfield Road.Victoria Square closed its entire length. Tower Street closed at its junction with Pipers Row. All Parking bays suspended.

"Temporary suspension of one way to allow two-way traffic. Castle Street closed at its junction with Pipers Row. All Parking bays suspended.

"Temporary suspension of one way to allow two-way traffic. Queen Street closed at its junction with Pipers Row. All Parking bays suspended."

The Metro extension, which will stretch 720 metres, was meant to be completed in 2020 but has been beset by budget rises and delays.

It has seen its £35m budget balloon to around £50m.