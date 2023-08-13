New children's care home planned for site on outskirts of Wolverhampton

Old Hampton Lane, Westcroft. Image: Google

The existing house on Old Hampton Lane, Westcroft, will be converted into a care home for three children.

The application does not specify about how old they will be, however the applicant usually runs homes for children between the ages of eight and 18.

There modifications are planned for the exterior, however fire doors and other safety measures will be made to the interior of the property.

The applicant – Stepping Stone Care – already runs six care homes and their aim is to provide “a safe, nurturing and aspirational environment for our young people to lead happy, independent lives.”

The care home will be managed by an Ofsted registered manager and all staff will have or be working towards a level three in health and social care.

Currently in South Staffordshire there is a need for services to meet the needs of children in care. As of the end of May 2023 there were 1,397 children and young people in the county councils care, which is higher than the national benchmark.

In a supporting statement the applicant says the home will be the children’s main residence.

It reads: “The property will be occupied in no different a manner than if it was a traditional family home.

“The house will be managed by an experienced registered manager who is registered with Ofsted and has a wealth of experience in managing a children’s home as well as having a level five in leadership in health and social care and children & young people’s services.

“We have held discussions with the local authority and there is a demand for additional services to meet the looked after children needs which are regulated by Ofsted.”