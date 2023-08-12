Bright future ahead for outdoor learning centre as ground breaks on new facility.

The groundbreaking ceremony is celebrated by those in attendance. At the front is: Louise Ward (Wolverhampton Homes), Tony Stewart (Wildside Actvity Centre), Cyril Barrett (Former Goodyears Workers Benevolent Fund), Angie Barnes (Asda). At the back is: Mark hand from the centre, Sophie Wells, Paul Baugh, Mark Jenkins, Sean Stewart (Fire Fighter who is volunteering).

Wildside Activity Centre, based in Wolverhampton, has kick-started its latest project, with a mission of reconnecting people with the great outdoors.

The educational learning environment in Whitmore Reans has received charitable donations from the ASDA foundation, Wolverhampton Homes and the 5/344 Transport and General Workers Union Benevolent Fund, to develop a new outdoor learning space.

Wildside's business development manager Mark Hand broke ground on the site with Cyril Barrett, chairman of 5/344 transport and general workers union benevolent fund, on Thursday at the centre and spoke about the potential for the new facility.

He said: "This new facility will double the footprint of the indoor teaching and learning spaces available here at Wildside.

"The log cabin situated in the middle of our woodland offers an environment which is more closely aligned to the sense of ‘learning in, and through the natural world’ which lies at the heart of the Wildside ethos."

This summer, the centre is offering a wide range of activities including boat trips, den building and canoeing.

They want to encourage people of all ages and abilities to get out and enjoy the outdoors, and importantly connect with individuals experiencing deprivation across Wolverhampton.

The centre strives to make their activities as accessible as possible.

Funding from the three organisations included plans and foundations for the cabin and financial donations.

Cyril Barrett said: “We have a long-standing, positive relationship with Wildside and we have always been impressed with the vital work the charity does.

“This latest project will enable Wildside to extend its offering to local families and community organisations who can reap the incredible benefits of being in a natural environment right here in the middle of the city.

"We are extremely pleased to be supporting Wildside once again."