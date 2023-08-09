Tributes paid to long-standing supporter of Wolverhampton Grand Theatre who has died aged 85

By Paul JenkinsWolverhamptonPublished:

Tributes have been paid to a long-standing supporter of Wolverhampton Grand Theatre.

Richard Bourne, left, and Gordon Hands, who has died aged 85
Richard Bourne, left, and Gordon Hands, who has died aged 85

Gordon Hands died last week aged 85.

Gordon was a previous chairman of the Friends of the Grand group.

The present chair, Richard Bourne had known Mr Hands since 2007 after he had joined as treasurer.

He said: "Gordon welcomed me warmly to the theatre as treasurer shortly after he was appointed chair in 2007.

"A true gentleman and passionate lover of theatre generally, but it was his love of our Grand Theatre that was so apparent and so truly inspiring.

"It was an honour and privilege to work alongside him for so many years, and when he decided to stand down as chair in 2017, I was most humbled when he proposed me to take on the role to replace him.

"I thank him most sincerely for all you did for us and our lovely theatre. We will always be eternally grateful and he will be sadly missed by us all."

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News