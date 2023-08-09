Tributes paid to long-standing supporter of Wolverhampton Grand Theatre who has died aged 85

Richard Bourne, left, and Gordon Hands, who has died aged 85

Gordon Hands died last week aged 85.

Gordon was a previous chairman of the Friends of the Grand group.

The present chair, Richard Bourne had known Mr Hands since 2007 after he had joined as treasurer.

He said: "Gordon welcomed me warmly to the theatre as treasurer shortly after he was appointed chair in 2007.

"A true gentleman and passionate lover of theatre generally, but it was his love of our Grand Theatre that was so apparent and so truly inspiring.

"It was an honour and privilege to work alongside him for so many years, and when he decided to stand down as chair in 2017, I was most humbled when he proposed me to take on the role to replace him.