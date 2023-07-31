Traffic-calming measures proposal for Wolverhampton road set out by council

New speed bumps could be introduced to New Hampton Road East and New Hampton Road West following a council proposal

Wolverhampton Council gave notice of plans to introduce traffic-calming measures on New Hampton Road East and New Hampton Road West in Whitmore Reans.

The authority wants to add road humps after consulting with the chief officer of police for the area.

The works would see an initial phase of four vertical deflections added along four set areas of the road, which runs from Waterloo Road to the A41 Tettenhall Road past landmarks such as the Newhampton Arts Centre and the Jamia Masjid Bilal Mosque.

The first would see 10 sets of 75mm high speed cushions added between the New Hampton Road East junctions of Waterloo Road and Walpole Street, while the second would include two sets of flat top raised pedestrian crossings between the two junctions.

The next set of works on New Hampton Road West would see 15 sets of 75mm high speed cushions added between the junctions of the A41 Tettenhall Road and Walpole Street and two sets of flat top raised pedestrian crossings between the two junctions.

A copy of the Statement of Reason and Plans showing the parts of the roads affected by the proposed traffic calming measures will be available to view during normal office hours at the main Reception at Wolverhampton Civic Centre on St Peters Square in Wolverhampton city centre.

It can also be viewed online at wolverhampton.gov.uk/troperm or by emailing Commercial.Property@wolverhampton.gov.uk

Any residents or anyone with any objections to the proposed implementation of the traffic calming measures should put their objection in writing to Wolverhampton Council by August 11, stating the ground(s) for their objection(s).

Other notices of work by Wolverhampton Council posted include a plan to close access on a Heath Town road.

The plan by Wolverhampton Council will prohibit traffic from turning right from the Wolverhampton Road in Heath Town onto Woden Road from July 31 to August 7.

An additional plan will see Woden Road closed in both directions from its junctions with Wednesfield Road and Wolverhampton Road to its junction with Jeremiah Road.

The plan would see diversions from the western route through Wednesfield Road, Wolverhampton ring road, Stafford Street and Cannock Road.

Meanwhile, the eastern diversion would run along Wolverhampton Road, Wednesfield Way, Bowman's Harbour Island and along the western diversion route.

Wolverhampton Council said the planned order would operate for a maximum period of 18 months and is necessary for work by Western Power Distribution.

Meanwhile, another plan will see Henwood Close in Tettenhall closed from July 31 to August 11 to allow for gas mains replacement works by Cadent Gas.

The works will see vehicles prohibited from proceeding along Henwood Close at its junctions with Henwood Road at two sections of the road.

The order for the works would also remain in place for 18 months.