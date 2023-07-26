Wolverhampton church craft fairs raising money for cancer unit at New Cross Hospital

St Michael's Catholic Church in Penn, Wolverhampton, will host a craft fair on September 16 from 1pm until 4pm.
There will also be a Christmas craft fair at the church on October 21 between the same times.
Organiser Jackie Cosgrove said: "We are hoping for a big turnout to build on what we have already raised.
"Anyone wishing to donate to the fund or donate a raffle prize please come along."
A craft fair was also held at the church on July 15, which was the third event, and they have helped to raise £1,400 so far.