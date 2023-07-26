Wolverhampton church craft fairs raising money for cancer unit at New Cross Hospital

The craft fair at St Michael's Catholic Church in Penn, Wolverhampton, held in July

St Michael's Catholic Church in Penn, Wolverhampton, will host a craft fair on September 16 from 1pm until 4pm.

There will also be a Christmas craft fair at the church on October 21 between the same times.

The craft fair at St Michael's Catholic Church in Penn, Wolverhampton, held in July

Organiser Jackie Cosgrove said: "We are hoping for a big turnout to build on what we have already raised.

"Anyone wishing to donate to the fund or donate a raffle prize please come along."