Wolverhampton church craft fairs raising money for cancer unit at New Cross Hospital

By Lisa O'BrienWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated:

Two craft fairs will be held in the upcoming months to raise funds for the cancer unit at Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital.

The craft fair at St Michael's Catholic Church in Penn, Wolverhampton, held in July
St Michael's Catholic Church in Penn, Wolverhampton, will host a craft fair on September 16 from 1pm until 4pm.

There will also be a Christmas craft fair at the church on October 21 between the same times.

Organiser Jackie Cosgrove said: "We are hoping for a big turnout to build on what we have already raised.

"Anyone wishing to donate to the fund or donate a raffle prize please come along."

A craft fair was also held at the church on July 15, which was the third event, and they have helped to raise £1,400 so far.

