Empty Georgian office building being converted into Wolverhampton guesthouse given extension green light

The former accountants in Bond Street, next to the Cosmo Bonsor public house, was granted approval for the initial conversion in February 2021.
An empty Georgian office building in Wolverhampton city centre which is being converted into a guest house has been given the go-ahead to build a single-storey rear extension to provide additional ensuite accommodation.
The former accountants in Bond Street, next to the Cosmo Bonsor public house, was granted approval for the initial conversion in February 2021.