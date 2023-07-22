Empty Georgian office building being converted into Wolverhampton guesthouse given extension green light

An empty Georgian office building in Wolverhampton city centre which is being converted into a guest house has been given the go-ahead to build a single-storey rear extension to provide additional ensuite accommodation.

The former office building in Bond Street, Wolverhampton, which is being converted into a guest house. Photo: Google Street View.

The former accountants in Bond Street, next to the Cosmo Bonsor public house, was granted approval for the initial conversion in February 2021.

