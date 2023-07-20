Campaign for traffic calming after series of collisions on Wolverhampton road dubbed danger to public safety

Premium
By Joe SweeneyWolverhamptonPublished: Comments

A busy road in Wolverhampton that acts as a through route for motorists has been branded a danger to public safety after a succession of traffic collisions and near misses.

One of the bends on Gorsebrook Road, Dunstall Park, going under the viaduct. Photo: Google Street View.
One of the bends on Gorsebrook Road, Dunstall Park, going under the viaduct. Photo: Google Street View.

Worried residents living near Gorsebrook Road, Dunstall Park, say they have been pressing the council for traffic calming along the route for around three years. Just under two weeks ago a pedestrian was left with severe head injuries after being struck by a speeding car near the road’s zebra crossing.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Joe Sweeney

By Joe Sweeney

@JoeSweeneyLDR

Local Democracy Reporter covering Wolverhampton.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News