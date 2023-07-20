Campaign for traffic calming after series of collisions on Wolverhampton road dubbed danger to public safety

Police investigating in street on outskirts of Wolverhampton after residents report hearing 'loud bangs' and Land Rover fire
A busy road in Wolverhampton that acts as a through route for motorists has been branded a danger to public safety after a succession of traffic collisions and near misses.
Worried residents living near Gorsebrook Road, Dunstall Park, say they have been pressing the council for traffic calming along the route for around three years. Just under two weeks ago a pedestrian was left with severe head injuries after being struck by a speeding car near the road’s zebra crossing.