Appeal launched to find friends and family of Wolverhampton care home resident who has died

A picture of Angela Wilmott has been issued by the council

Wolverhampton Council has urged anyone who knew Angela Wilmott to get in touch so that her funeral can be arranged.

Ms Wilmott, who died at the age of 71, had been a resident in a care home in the Compton area of the city.

She was previously thought to have lived in the Wordsley area of Stourbridge.

