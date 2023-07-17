Wolverhampton man with muscle-wasting condition raises £15k at annual charity golf day

Golfers get ready to tee off at David Salt's annual charity golf day for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

David Salt was an avid golfer, but has been unable to play for the past eight years due to having a form of muscular dystrophy.

He was diagnosed with FSHD (facioscapuloperoneal muscular dystrophy) in 1990, for which there is currently no cure.

The condition results in the weakening of the muscles, often predominantly in the face, shoulder blades and upper arms.

As he is no longer able to play golf, the 78-year-old retiree has channelled his passion for golfing into fundraising.

David raised more than £15,000 at the event at the South Staffordshire Golf Club on July 6, which nearly 170 golfers attended.

This was the 15th of David's annual charity golf events, through which the 78-year-old has raised more than £100,000 for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

David said: “I started the charity golf day 15 years ago after retiring. I thought to myself, ‘I’d better do something constructive!’

"At the time I was still able to play golf myself so I would invite work colleagues and clients. Ever since, the day has grown and grown – I’d never have imagined it would have gotten this big.

"Everybody enjoyed it so much they said, ‘we’ll see you again next year’. We had people coming from all over the country.

"We were very lucky with the weather, and we had a record number of people playing – there were 42 teams in total.

"I really enjoy doing it – I get to see a lot of my friends, and the day does a great job of raising awareness about muscular dystrophy and the amazing work the charity does.

"It’s great to be able to contribute a serious amount of money to help towards funding further research into the conditions."

David Salt is joined by his helpers on the day.

David, a widow of two years, discovered he had FSHD when he was 45 years old, during a company medical check up.

He said: "I was struggling to lift my arms above my head. Luckily the condition mostly remained dormant until I hit my sixties.

"I was fortunate because I was able to continue playing golf and tennis till my late sixties. I miss the golf terribly but I’m extremely lucky that the condition got me so late.

"Getting around is proving more difficult as time goes on. I’ve got all the necessary aids I need – I have a stair lift at home, I drive using my hands and my fold away scooter helps me get around. I’d never heard of muscular dystrophy prior to being diagnosed.

"I don’t have much power in my legs, so I could be walking and then all of a sudden I have to stop because I can’t go any further.

"I’ve not had much pain, just general mobility difficulties. Still, I’m getting out and about and I will continue to do so as long as I can. I’ve got to keep myself going and keep busy."

Phil Heighway, regional development manager for South West, West Midlands and Wales at Muscular Dystrophy UK, said: "David’s continued dedication and commitment to the golf day over the years is admirable.

"He’s raised an incredible amount for Muscular Dystrophy over the 15 years – in excess of £100,000 – and we couldn’t do what we do without people like him.

"Every pound raised helps us at Muscular Dystrophy UK to support many of the 110,000 people in the UK living with a muscle-wasting and weakening condition and fund research in the hope of one day finding a cure for these conditions."

The funds raised from the charity golf day are split between Muscular Dystrophy UK and a small percentage goes to the Muscular Dystrophy Support Centre, for which David is a trustee.