Alcohol licence application put in for historic Wolverhampton pub closed for years

Old Ash Tree Inn

The Old Ash Tree Inn, in Dudley Road, Blakenhall, can be traced back to 1848 but closed before the pandemic.

A Wolverhampton Council public notice stated: "An application for a premises license has been made by Harpal Pahal to Wolverhampton Council in respect of premises known as the Old Ash Tree Inn which are situated in Dudley Road, Wolverhampton.

"The application is for the sale of alcohol Monday to Saturday 10am to 11pm and on Sunday 11am to 11pm."