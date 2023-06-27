TV's piano tuner Matthew to hold concert for historic organ at church

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 07/04/23.Matthew Richards from Henwood Road, Wolverhampton, recently starred on Channel 4's The Piano..

The Bevington Pipe Organ, at All Saints Parish Church, Wellington, dates back to 1879 and is certificated by The British Institute of Organ Studies.

It is being restored by the church's Organ Restoration Project team.

On Saturday, July 1, a concert has been arranged to support the fundraising for the pipe organ as well as proceeds going to the Alzheimer’s Society.

The Bevington Pipe Organ at All Saints Parish Church

This concert will feature Matthew Richards from Wolverhampton.

Matthew, who is partially sighted, featured on Channel 4's The Piano playing his composition Tide of Dreams.

He has been playing the piano since the the age of five and is also an accomplished ukulele player, becoming the musical director of The George Formby Society in 2010.

The afternoon concert at All Saints Parish Church in Wellington is free to enter and includes a cream tea during the interval, thanks to the sponsorship and support of the local business community in Wellington.

Tickets for concert, which is on from 3.30pm-5.30pm can be booked by phoning 07976 100321