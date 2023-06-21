Prayer event set to bring thousands of people to city park

More than 5,000 people prayed together at the Eid in the Park event in Wolverhampton in 2022

Muslims from across Wolverhampton and the surrounding area will celebrate Eid ul Adha, on Wednesday, June 28 with Eid prayers in West Park.

The event is being organised by the Jamia Masjid Al-Aqsa Wolverhampton Central Mosque and is expected to attract an audience of more than 6,000 people.

Eid Al-Adha is one of the most important dates in the Islamic calendar and commemorates Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmael to God.

It is a day of reflection, community, and togetherness, emphasising the important contribution of faith communities.

The free event will begin at 9.15am, with prayers taking place at 10:30am. Free refreshments will be available and all are welcome to attend the celebrations.

Community leaders, including the city’s three MPs and leaders of public services, have been invited to attend the traditional prayer service which involves readings and prayers.

This event is the first time that the special service is being held in West Park, following a successful first event in 2019 at Peace Green Park and a return event in Dunstall Park in 2022.

The Mosque community said it had worked hard to plan this year’s event, which is expected to be the largest Eid in the Park to date.

Sohail Khan, Councillor for Tettenhall Regis and a member of the mosque said: “We are delighted to hold this special event at West Park to celebrate Eid Al-Adha.

"It is a great way to commemorate one of the most important days in our faith with friends, family, and the wider community.