Wolverhampton named among fast food capitals in UK

McDonalds Brownhills restaurant

With the number of fast food restaurants per 100,000 people, Wolverhampton ranks in seventh place with 17.4 restaurants per 100,000 people.

The city coming out on top as the capital of fast food is Newcastle, with 27.5 fast food restaurants per 100,000 people.

According to experts at Now Patient, Wolverhampton has 44 fast food restaurants in total, made up of 20 Burger Kings, 10 McDonald's, 10 Subways, two KFCs and two Five Guys branches.

London comes out in last place with 4.9 fast food restaurants per 100,000 people. When looking at the most popular fast food restaurant across the UK, McDonald’s is the clear winner, with KFC taking second spot and Subway in third.

Since 2013, the number of fast-food restaurants in the UK has increased by over 31 per cent, with the country now home to over 48,000 restaurants, compared to just over 37,000 back in 2013.

The top 10 fast food capitals are:

1.Newcastle - 27.5 fast food restaurants per 100,000 people

2. Manchester - 27.3

3. Belfast - 24.7

4. Nottingham - 19

5, Glasgow - 18.9

6. Portsmouth - 17.5

7. Wolverhampton - 17.4

8. Milton Keynes - 17

9=. Bradford - 16.7