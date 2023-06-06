Photos show glimpse into criminal enterprise of millionaire Wolverhampton online pill dealer

Zopiclone tablets found in a box. Photo:CPS

The dealer supplied millions of pounds worth of sleeping tablets, sedatives and erectile dysfunction pills.

Kieron Banks, 34, from Horseley Fields, Wolverhampton was found guilty of illegally supplying drugs online, including Diazepam, Zopiclone, Zoplidem and Tadalafil.

Items found by the garage. Photo:CPS

These drugs can only be supplied on prescription as they are potentially addictive and can have other significant side effects. They are regulated under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and the Human Medicines Regulations 2012.

Banks is believed to have made millions from his criminal enterprise, including over £1.2m from sleeping tablets alone. He was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday.

Contents in an incinerator in the rear garden. Photo:CPS

The CPS charged Banks, following an investigation by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Evidence from Banks’s phone showed that he arranged the importation of drugs from India to the UK and then sold them online to individual buyers.

The website he used to market and sell the drugs, UKsleepingtablets.org, was registered to a false identity.

MHRA investigators conducted test purchases from the website, resulting in the unlawful supply of drugs. Investigators then traced the money trail to Banks, who was using multiple WorldPay bank accounts to disguise his role in the criminal enterprise.

Banks recruited an accomplice, Anita Rama, 45, from Graiseley, Wolverhampton, who stored the drugs in her home and prepared them for posting. Searches of her home revealed lists of drugs sales, parcels of drugs ready to send and receipts for posting. She was sentenced today to 12 months in jail, suspended for 18 months as well as 60 hours unpaid work, having earlier pleaded guilty to supplying Class C controlled drugs.

Specialist Prosecutor Ben Reid said: “Banks put members of the public at risk by unlawfully selling prescription-only drugs which he had imported from India, without any medical supervision. He did so for his own personal gain and with complete disregard for the potential impact of these products on the health of those to whom he sold.

“Banks boasted about the large profits he was making from his unlawful trading and enquiries revealed more than a million pounds had passed through his bank accounts. The CPS Proceeds of Crime Division will now pursue his criminal benefit through confiscation proceedings.”

The CPS works closely with the MHRA to bring offenders who profit from the illegal sale of drugs to justice.

Andy Morling, MHRA deputy director of criminal enforcement, said: “Criminals trading in medicines illegally are not only breaking the law, but they also have no regard for your safety. Taking powerful medicines such as these can lead to serious adverse health consequences. You should never take prescription-only medicines without appropriate medical supervision.

“We work hard to prevent, detect and investigate illegal activity involving medicines and medical devices to protect the public and defeat this harmful trade.