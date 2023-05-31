Appeal to find 15-year-old girl missing for more than a week

Missing: Bayan Almohammed

Bayan Almohammed, 15, was last seen in Birkenhead and the L1 area of Liverpool on Monday, May 22, and has strong links to Wolverhampton.

Merseyside Police has requested help in finding the missing teenager after it was found that she has links to the Black Country.

In a tweet, Wolverhampton Police wrote: "Can you help our colleagues at Merseyside Police, they are looking for Bayan Almohammed, who has links to Wolverhampton."

The tweet came after Merseyside Police tweeted about her disappearance on May 22, saying she was last seen in the Birkenhead and Liverpool areas.

Merseyside Police wrote: "We are appealing for help in finding missing 15-year-old Bayan Almohammed, who has recently been seen in Birkenhead and the L1 area of Liverpool.

"Have you seen her or know where she is?"