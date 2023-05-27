Tower blocks in Wolverhampton conservation area to undergo extensive refurbishment

The tower blocks: Connaught House, Sutherland House and Vauxhal House. Photos: Jacobs

Wolverhampton Homes is set to carry out work on Vauxhall House, Sutherland House and Connaught House, which make up the Vauxhall estate in the Park Conservation Area, just off Tettenhall Road.

The tower blocks will undergo a number of external modifications and upgrades to the district heating and sprinkler systems, designed to improve living conditions for residents by upgrading energy efficiency, fire safety and comfort standards.

A report to planners from engineering and environmental consultants Jacobs said: “The construction of a new energy centre and a sprinkler tank house at the back of Connaught House are among these modifications. Furthermore, new parking lots will be built at Vauxhall House and Connaught House.

“To improve the tower blocks’ appearance and energy efficiency, the facade refurbishment will involve applying insulated cladding with a rendered finish to floors one through to ten. Additionally, the existing balconies and windows will all be replaced.

“The entrance lobbies of each building will be reconstructed to improve their functionality and aesthetics. Certain landscape modifications will also be implemented to enhance accessibility and overall visual appeal.

“A new substation and backup power generator enclosure will be located adjacent to the new energy centre in compliance with National Grid Power Distribution policies.

“These comprehensive refurbishment works aim to improve the tower blocks’ functionality, energy efficiency, and overall aesthetic quality while complying with relevant regulations and guidelines,” added the report.