Did you know Colin Cope? Appeal to find Wolverhampton care home resident who died

A picture of Colin Cope has been issued by the council

Wolverhampton Council has urged anyone who might have known Colin Cope to get in touch so that his funeral can be arranged.

Mr Cope, who died at the age of 64, had been living in a care home in Wolverhampton since 2013, but was originally from the Tamworth area.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Council said: "Relatives or friends of a man who passed away recently are being asked to get in touch with Wolverhampton Council's court of protection team so that his funeral can be arranged.