Kim Wilde to bring intimate acoustic set to Wolverhampton's The Halls

Kim Wilde will bring the hits of the 1980s to the Halls

As part of the Christmas season at the Halls in Wolverhampton, Kim Wilde will be bringing her Wilde Winter Acoustic Session to the Wulfrun at the Halls on December 10.

Fans of Kim will be able to hear hits such as You Keep Me Hangin' On, Kids in America, Never Trust a Stranger and Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree in an intimate setting at the Wulfrun.

It is the latest big show announced for the renowned venue, known for hosting legendary acts such as Nirvana, David Bowie and Arctic Monkeys, with performances by McFly, Two Door Cinema Club and James Bay as part of its Opening Season.

The Halls officially open on Friday, May 26 with Britpop legends Blur playing the Halls for the first time since 2012, while an event to help the Wolves Foundation and Good Shepherd called Louder at the Halls will take place on Friday, May 19 as a test event for the venue.

Other acts set to bring fans to the Halls will include magicians Penn and Teller on their farewell tour, Mancunian indie legends James, 1970s new-wave star Siouxsie and Swedish rockers Europe, with tickets selling fast for many of the shows.

The Grade II-listed venues have undergone major construction work since closing in 2015 for renovations work and will be operated by AEG Presents as part of a 25-year deal.

It is estimated the complex will boost the economy by more than £10 million per year and is expected to attract about 300,000 visitors a year.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10am and can be accessed on Twitter at twitter.com/AXS_UK or by going to bit.ly/KimWilde_Wolves