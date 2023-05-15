Building developers enjoying success of award nominations

Molly Shaw has been shortlisted in the West Midlands Constructing Excellence awards for G4C Future Leader. Photo: Speller Metcalfe

Wolverhampton-based Speller Metcalfe has been shortlisted for five award at the West Midlands Constructing Excellence awards, with four of its developments and a member of staff up for awards at the ceremony on June 1.

It has been shortlisted for Building Project of the Year and Value for Skylon Campus in Hereford, Integration & Collaborative Working for Campion School in Leamington Spa, Conservation & Regeneration for The Arches in Worcester and G4C Future Leader for Molly Shaw.

The new Skylon Campus was developed on behalf of the New Model Institute for Technology and Engineering (NMITE), and introduces two 700 sq metre workshops, the Centre for Advanced Timber Technology (CATT) and the Centre for Automated Manufacturing (CAM), located on Skylon Park in the Hereford Enterprise Zone.

For the Campion School team, the project was described as a 'utopia of collaboration'; a nine-phase programme, delivered two phases early and the project in Leamington Spa has transformed the provision and facilities on offer for students, and provides the school with 'an identity' for the first time.

In the Conservation & Regeneration category, The Arches - Worcester is a city centre landmark that has seen four arches converted into studios and workspaces for local artists and creative businesses, with a fifth to be used as a performance space.

The SHEQ & CSR graduate, Molly Shaw, was a finalist at the newly established G4C awards in the Young Professional of the Year category, and is shortlisted in the G4C Future Leader category.

James Speller, managing director, said: "We have a long-history of award winning projects and people, and it's great to see that 2023 is no different."

"For Speller Metcalfe, this demonstrates that the quality, innovation and commitment we put into the development of our workforce and delivery of our schemes has been independently verified by industry-leaders and that every day we are delivering on the promises we make to our staff and clients.