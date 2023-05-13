Couple donate coffee machine to Wolverhampton bereavement suite

Alicia and David donating the coffee machine

Alicia and David Slann wanted to give something back to the “fabulous” members of staff at New Cross Hospital's Willow Suite who supported them following the loss of their baby son Coby.

Thirty-one-year-old Alicia was 18 weeks pregnant when the Cannock couple found out Coby had a Lower Urinary Tract Obstruction (LUTO) – a rare fetal condition that occurs when there is a blockage in the urinary tract of a developing fetus.

They were told by their consultant that the baby would not survive and on 7 April 2023, just halfway through the pregnancy, Alicia gave birth to Coby. She and David chose to spend 24 hours with their baby, as a family, making precious memories.

David said: “Being able to read a bedtime story to our son as he died in our arms is something we will cherish, and we can read the story to our two-year-old son at home which brings us comfort.”

“If it wasn’t for the Willow Suite and the amazing bereavement midwives, we would be in a totally different place today.

Alicia added: “When I knew I had to give birth and I knew I wouldn’t be walking out the door with our baby, I just expected nothing else, and to just go home to my other little boy. Little did I know, the care we would receive would be second to none.

“From the moment I stepped in the hospital I was greeted by Kirsty (Specialist Bereavement Midwife) and ever since then, she has been by our side through the darkest moment of our life. A Midwife even created a ‘baby shark’ certificate for our two-year-old as he always said I had a baby shark in my stomach. It’s the little things that mean the most.”

The suites are sound proofed away from any rooms within the Delivery Suite to ensure privacy and sensitivity. They create a peaceful sanctuary at New Cross Hospital for families who go through termination of pregnancy for medical reasons, late miscarriage, stillbirth, and neonatal death.

Kirsty Malcolm and Carole Sadler, Specialist Bereavement Midwives at RWT said: “Creating a relationship with parents during this difficult time is essential for many families. Having a key contact from the hospital to be able to provide support and information around the next part of their journey is so important for parents.

“Alicia and David asked what practical help they could give to other families. When we talked about this, we agreed a coffee machine would be a fantastic addition to our Willow Suite. It is such a kind and thoughtful thing to want to help others during difficult times.”