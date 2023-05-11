Memories of big day for Wolves to be told on big stage

The event will be a celebration of Wolves's 2003 play off victory. Photo: Grand Theatre

The Grand Theatre in Wolverhampton will be the setting for a night of nostalgia on Monday, May 22 as members of the 2003 Division One play-off winning Wolves squad will talk about the 2002/03 season and that day, May 26, 2003 when the team took on Sheffield United for a place in the Premier League.

The Grand Theatre will be the setting for the event. Photo: Ian Grundy

The 3-0 win by Wolves propelled the club into the top flight for the first time in 19 years and saw thousands of Wolves supporters enjoy the moment alongside chairman Sir Jack Hayward at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

Sky Sports presenter Johnny Phillips will be the presenter on the night for "Sir Jack's History Boys", which starts at 7.30pm, and will be joined by four players from the final who made an impact.

Kenny Miller, Nathan Blake and Mark Kennedy scored the three goals on the day of the final. PA Photo: David Davies.

Matt Murray was the goalkeeper on the day and won man of the match after saving a penalty and making several crucial saves on the day, while Mark Kennedy, Nathan Blake and Kenny Miller scored the goals that won the match.

Matt Murray was man of the match on the day, making a penalty save and several important saves

Coming 20 years after the final, the night will be a chance for those who played then to talk about their experiences of winning a play off final, answer questions from fans and tell stories of the season, as well as what playing for Wolves meant to them.

Tickets start at £20, with a £4 booking fee, with VIP packages available and concessions available for Friends of the Grand and Sixteen25 available.