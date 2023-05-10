Appeal for relatives and friends after death of Wolverhampton woman

Wolverhampton Council has urged anyone who knew Gwendoline Robinson to get in touch so that her funeral can be arranged.
Ms Robinson, who died at the age of 77, had been living in Lanesfield for several years, but was previously said to have lived in the Blakenhall and East Park areas of the city.
A spokesman for Wolverhampton Council said: "Relatives or friends of a woman who passed away recently are being asked to get in touch with the City of Wolverhampton Council so that her funeral can be arranged.
"Gwendoline Robinson, who was 77, had been living in Lanesfield for the past few years, and previously lived in the Blakenhall and East Park areas of Wolverhampton.
"Anyone who is related to Mrs Robinson, or has any information which may help trace her relatives, is asked to call the Court of Protection Team’s Donna Hulme on 07971 317893 or e-mail donna.hulme3@wolverhampton.gov.uk, or Diane Doré on 01902 555740 or e-mail diane.dore@wolverhampton.gov.uk as soon as possible."