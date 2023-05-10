Appeal for relatives and friends after death of Wolverhampton woman

A picture of Ms Robinson has been issued by the council

Wolverhampton Council has urged anyone who knew Gwendoline Robinson to get in touch so that her funeral can be arranged.

Ms Robinson, who died at the age of 77, had been living in Lanesfield for several years, but was previously said to have lived in the Blakenhall and East Park areas of the city.

