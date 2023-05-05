Road closed for five days following emergency repair work

Closed: Griffiths Drive

Griffiths Drive, Wolverhampton, has closed for a period of five days to allow time for emergency repair works to water mains.

National Express West Midlands announced the closure on their Twitter, also announcing that diversions for the usual 59 route are in place to help with travel.

National Express West Midlands said: "Service Update, 5th -10th May. Griffiths Drive is currently closed due to emergency water main repair works.

"59 to ashmore park from Griffiths Drive (Peacock Ave): Griffiths Drive, Linthouse Lane, Griffiths Drive, Peacock Avenue and normal line of route to Wolverhampton."

From Griffiths Drive (Peacock Ave): Griffiths Drive, Linthouse Lane, Griffiths Drive, Peacock Avenue and normal line of route to Wolverhampton — NX West Midlands (@nxwestmidlands) May 5, 2023