Road closed for five days following emergency repair work

A road has closed for five days following emergency water repair works.

Closed: Griffiths Drive
Griffiths Drive, Wolverhampton, has closed for a period of five days to allow time for emergency repair works to water mains.

National Express West Midlands announced the closure on their Twitter, also announcing that diversions for the usual 59 route are in place to help with travel.

National Express West Midlands said: "Service Update, 5th -10th May. Griffiths Drive is currently closed due to emergency water main repair works.

"59 to ashmore park from Griffiths Drive (Peacock Ave): Griffiths Drive, Linthouse Lane, Griffiths Drive, Peacock Avenue and normal line of route to Wolverhampton."

The road is set to stay closed for a period of five days while the essential works take place.

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

