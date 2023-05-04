Wolverhampton lighting designer to make Eurovision shine

Tim Routledge is designing and delivering the lights for Eurovision.

Tim, originally from Whitmore Reans, is a multi-award-winning lighting designer and a former member of Wolverhampton’s Central Youth Theatre (CYT).

In 1989 he began his artistic journey as an actor, travelling behind the Iron Curtain on a tour of Russia, Lithuania and Estonia at the tender age of 13.

In later years he developed an interest in technical theatre – going to the Edinburgh Festival with Youth Theatre founding Director Jane Ward MBE to learn lighting.

He then went on to study lighting design at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

Jane Ward MBE, founding director of Central Youth Theatre said: “We’re so proud of all Tim has achieved over the years.

"He acts as a reminder to our current members, and others, that you don’t have to live in London to be a success, Tim was just a local lad who followed his passion and now he’s literally shining all over the world!”

His credits include high profile live events and concerts such as Stormzy’s 2019 Glastonbury Festival set, Spice Girls ‘Spice World’ UK Stadium Tour and Beyonce’s ‘Formation’ World Tour.

TV credits include X Factor, Concert for Ukraine, Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony 2014, I Can See Your Voice and Big Night of Musicals.

Earlier this week, Tim met King Charles and Queen Camellia when His Royal Highness unveiled the venue staging for the Eurovision song contest.

Jane went on to say: “At this time, more than ever young people are often discouraged from taking up a career in the arts - Tim is an example of someone who has overcome life’s obstacles and built his career at every opportunity"

This year Central Youth Theatre celebrate their 40-year anniversary by staging “Memories in a Shoe Box” written by Jane, the show charts the groups 40 year history featuring memories and stories from their members, and celebrating all that has been achieved by the organisation.