International speedway community offers support to Wolves over shock eviction news

Domestic speedway fans reacted with horror after the club announced the Monmore Green Stadium's owners will not be extending Wolverhampton Wolves's tenancy agreement beyond the end of this year.

However, the Save Our Speedway campaign has now garnered international support with riders, clubs and supporters across the world getting involved.

The USA Speedway team tweeted its support of Wolves.

Steve Evans, of Team USA Speedway management, said: "The USA Speedway team is very saddened to hear that Wolverhampton Speedway is in danger of closing at the end of the season.

"Wolverhampton Speedway has been the home of many American riders for the last 40 seasons, and we have a very special relationship with this fantastic club."

— Steve Evans (@SteveEvansUSA) April 17, 2023

Wolves's current American star Luke Becker urged his followers to sign the petition which has already clocked up 11,000 signatures.

He said: "We need to save Wolves speedway."

American riders have a long tradition of racing for Wolves

Scandinavian riders have a long history of starring at Monmore Green Stadium, whether for Wolves or the opposition.

Swedish stars Freddy Lindgren and Jacobs Thorsell called for the continuation of the sport in the city and former Swedish team manager Mats Olsen also shared the petition with his followers.

Polish rider Tobiasz Musielak grasped the seriousness of the situation by telling fans "much help is needed" to save the Wolfpack's future.

Australian riders Sam Masters and Ryan Douglas ensured fans down under know about the challenge Wolves face to remain a mainstay of British speedway.

Wolves youth team coach Sam Adams, who launched the petition, is delighted the world's speedway community have taken his club's fight to heart.

He said: "We have had support from people all over the world. From clubs and riders, some who have raced for us in the past and others who just love the sport, get in touch.

"I am grateful to Luke Becker from USA, Freddy Lindgren, Jacobs Thorsell and Mats Olsen from Sweden, Sam Masters and Ryan Douglas from Australia and everyone else across the world who have backed the campaign and shared the petition."