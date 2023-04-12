Young tree planters given weather protection

Councillor Carol Hyatt, centre, is pictured with Penn Climate Action Group members Steve Downes and Bryan Cook with Cath Jones from Penn Co-op and Katy Hale from Lads and Lasses. Photo: Ben Evans

Children from Warstones Primary School in Penn had planned to plant their second instalment of apple trees at the Warstones Community Orchard.

However recent rain made planting conditions difficult.

Merry Hill Labour councillor Carol Hyatt, who set up Penn Climate Action Group a number of years ago, teamed up with a local business to help the planting go ahead by enabling waterproof clothing to be bought for the pupils.

The planting – organised by the action group – went ahead successfully after Councillor Hyatt got in touch with local schoolwear retailer Lads and Lasses in Warstones Road to arrange the outdoor all-weather clothing.

She said: “When children from the school were due to help plant the second lot of apple trees for the community orchard in the pouring rain, buying them waterproofs seemed like the obvious thing to do.

“The climate group used money they had received through donations made by people to the local Co-op community fund, to buy a classy set of waterproofs that the school’s eco and gardening clubs can use in wet weather.

“We decided to buy the waterproofs from our nearby shop as it seemed right to spend our money locally, keeping our children warm and dry when they are out and about,” she added.