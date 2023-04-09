Notification Settings

Blind Wolverhampton pianist releases album after starring on The Piano

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished:

A blind Wolverhampton piano tuner has released his own album after starring on Channel 4's The Piano.

Matthew Richards has released an album after starring on The Piano

Matthew Richards wowed viewers after he tinkled the ivories in Birmingham's Grand Central Railway Station.

Judges Lang Lang and Mika were impressed with Matthew's skills when he played his own composition.

The appearance inspired Matthew to release an album of his own, Tide of Dreams.

He said: "I had the pleasure of performing in front of Lang Lang, Mika, and Claudia on the Channel 4 program The Piano here in the UK.

"It was an amazing experience. to be included on the show."

Viewers praised Matthew, 34, on social media after the clip showed how he attracted an audience in front of his mother and father who accompanied him.

The show included an interview with Matthew describing how he loves the piano after the instrument helped him live with losing his sight aged five.

"I am so overwhelmed with the comments. Thank you to each and everyone of you. It was an incredible experience to be on the show that I will treasure forever."

Israeli pop star Mika said: "I liked the over theatrical nature of it, he definitely needs to be kept around."

The Piano was eventually won by a 13-year-old who won the final after stunning the audience with a flawless performance of Debussy’s Arabesque.

However, Matthew was delighted to have been featured on the programme and hopes the exposure will improve album sales.

He said: "Tide of Dreams is available on Apple Music, Amazon and for a physical copy email orderitem@matthewjamesrichards.co.uk.

