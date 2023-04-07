End in sight for Wolverhampton roadworks hell but traders still uncertain over future

GV of roadworks in Victoria Street, Wolverhampton.Photo: David Linney Photography

The controversial £15.7 million revamp of Victoria Street and surrounding areas started up 16 months ago and has come under criticism from traders with several being forced to close down.

It included the likes of Toni & Guy and Le Monde – which had been in the city for 21 years and 27 years respectively – and has led to concerns the area won’t recover from the major impact.

Chiefs at Wolverhampton Council have insisted the works are much-needed in the west side of the city, saying the scheme will boost footfall.

However – with the project now set to be concluded by the end of the Easter holidays – businesses are still concerned over a lack of trade with some traders branding it a "massive hassle" and reporting saying trade has dropped by around 35 per cent.

Signs say businesses are open as usual, but several have gone under while the work has been in progress. Photo: David Linney Photography

Caitlin Stackhouse, manager of Tunwalls English Kitchen in Victoria Street since September 2020, said: “It’s just been a massive hassle, it wasn’t well thought out at all in my opinion. We’ve had a few customers that have stopped coming because they were in wheelchairs and couldn’t get around the roadworks.”

She added that nobody had a "recovery period" after Covid-19 due to the works, adding: "Because we do breakfast and stuff, the builders like it, so the main thing that kept us going is the builders coming in, but that's declined a bit obviously in terms of them being around.

"When they shut the road it was just a ghost town, some days we had to close early but some days we literally just opened maybe for the breakfast period to get the builders out of the way and then we wouldn't see anyone until maybe late lunch at around two o'clock – I'm hopeful of the positives in the future, but very doubtful."

Caitlin Stackhouse, manager of Tunwalls English Kitchen. Photo: David Linney Photography

Vijay Patel, who has been the owner of Native Exclusive Menswear since 1989, said the scheme has had a "great impact" on businesses with customers choosing to avoid the area.

He said: "They started it at the wrong time (because) retailers like myself have been here for so many years, we actually wait so long in the year for the whole Christmas period and the going was good, but it has just collapsed from there.

"I've always been optimistic, I've always said when it is done it will be better. What they should have done when they first started the work is taken into consideration that it will affect the business, but they didn't take that into consideration at all – we've had about six or seven businesses closing.

"When they started the work, from November to April 2022, I think I was down about 15 to 20 per cent but now – from April last year to April this year, it's going to be about 30 to 35 per cent of a drop in sales. They've said they are finishing but even then they were supposed to finish last week."

Vijay Patel, owner of Native in Victoria Street, Wolverhampton. Photo: David Linney Photography

The scheme was originally set to be completed on or around March 22, but had to be pushed back due to the impact of snow and rain.

And Mark Williams, who owns Markies Barber and Salon on Victoria Street, added: "It has 100 per cent had a financial impact. I would say we have gone down at least 20 per cent especially in the weekdays, it used to be busy all the way through the week whereas now it's just weekends.

"Since this has been done it's stopped everybody coming into town. It's better now, but still people don't come into town which I think is mostly because of parking as well. They said there would be some road works but nothing to this extent that would take so many years.

"I think I'm the only hairdressers left on this street, there used to be Toni & Guy across the road there and Bad Apple but they've gone. I'm shocked that I'm still here but I'm just plodding along, I'm just hoping for the best really."

Mark Williams, third from left, with staff from Markie's Barbers in Victoria Street. Photo: David Linney Photography

Roadworks are due to finish just after Easter. Photo: David Linney Photography

The scheme was launched by the city's council with the belief that it would increase footfall and be "hugely beneficial" for all.

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council cabinet member for city environment and climate change, previously said: "We want people to enjoy our city centre from the moment they arrive, and our public realm works will be transformational, forming a key part of Wolverhampton’s recovery plan following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have consulted extensively with businesses about these critical public realm works and they told us they want an attractive environment to help bring people back to the city centre.

"To deliver this transformation there will of course need to be a period of disruption for businesses, residents and visitors. But we will strive to keep this to a minimum and would urge people to remain patient as the long-term results will be hugely beneficial for all."