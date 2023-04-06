Wolverhampton temple to get new accommodation for guests

The one-bedroom flats will be on land off Bromley Street in Blakenhall, at the rear of three shops on Dudley Road. The site is owned by the nearby Guru Nanak Sikh Temple in Duncan Street off Sedgley Street, and has served as a car park for both the temple and shops.

A statement to city council planners on behalf of the temple and applicant Singh Khalsa said: “The principal elevations for these buildings will face onto Bromley Street, and both will have a private paved area behind metal fencing at the front. This will match the existing railings of the adjacent walled car park, which we also see as a visual enhancement to the site.

“The site is primarily used by members of the temple seven days a week and the flats will be used to provide accommodation for holy standing dignitaries, their guests and members of the community who play important roles at the temple.