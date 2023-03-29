Restaurant plan for former vehicle repair workshop

A view along Drayton Street in Blakenhall, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street View

An application to change the use of the premises previously occupied by Bodykraft Accident Repair Specialist in Blakenhall by new owner Jasvinder Singh was approved by the council this week. The empty warehouse unit in Drayton Street is close to the primary shopping area in the centre of Blakenhall.

A statement from Birmingham-based Masood Akhtar Associates, the agents acting on behalf of Mr Singh, said: “The property is located amongst commercial properties opposite a small park area and has been in the same use for many years, but that use is now redundant. This will make more sustainable use of the site.

“The two-storey single room structure adjoins a larger warehouse and is in a mixed-use area of industrial and warehouse units. The plans have been designed to retain the building and replace the frontage, along with internal refurbishments to allow for a restaurant with external seating. The surrounding area is a mix of residential and commercial properties.

“Adjoining units are a shop and a charity centre. On the opposite side of Drayton Street is Graiseley Recreation Ground. Nearby Fellows Street and Lower Villiers Street are residential.

“The use will be for a restaurant on the ground floor with open outdoor seating

within the courtyard covered by a retractable awning and staff facilities/food storage space above.

“This proposal to turn the premises into a restaurant will create around 18-20 full-time jobs for local residents. Prior to the unit being put on the market it was unused and had no-one working there.”