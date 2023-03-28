Luxurious boutique which helps women 'feel fabulous' opens

Paula Bawa, Kirsty Bull, Irene Woodhall and Amanda Pryor

BB's Boutique was set up by Kirsty Bull, wife of Wolves legend Steve Bull, and Paula Bawa, wife of former Promise Dreams charity trustee Suresh Bawa.

It was set up during the throes of the pandemic in March 2021 as a private Facebook group called BB's VIP Gang – with the "BB" coming from their surnames.

And since then it has gone from strength to strength with almost 4,000 members – and a new base at Perton Farms Barns, off Jenny Walkers Lane in Perton.

The co-founders of the business said: "We set out to supply ladies with good quality fashion at affordable prices, we also wanted to ensure we catered for all ladies from young to mature, petite to curvy.

"Our Facebook page continued to grow and now we have nearly 4,000 members from all over the UK. We are so passionate about BB's and pride (ourselves) in making sure we give the best customer service possible, spending time and helping to choose the clothes that suit our ladies best to ensure they look and feel fabulous.

"We are so lucky to now be in the most amazing premises offering a lovely relaxed environment, but also enabling our business to continue to grow.

"It’s vital for us to keep everything very personal, so if you get chance pop in to the barn for a glass of fizz, coffee – and rest assured you will receive the warmest welcome from all the girls.

"We cannot wait to welcome you to BB’s 'new' boutique, it is truly an exciting chapter for our business, and we look forwarded to sharing it with you."